MAH CET 2020: Last Date Of Application Till May 31, Exam On July 19 For BHMCT, MHMCT, MArch and MCA

In view of COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing lockdown, the last date to submit online application form for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET 2020) has been extended till May 31. The CETs 2020 will be conducted on July 19.

The last date for applying for the courses including Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Master in Architecture (M Arch) and Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) is May 31. All three mentioned courses have already been given three extensions in filling the application form.

The application process for Master in Computer Applications (MCA) is already over.

The state CET cell has also announced tentative dates for technical education CETs.

The exam date for CET 2020 for the courses including BHMCT, MHMCT, M Arch and MCA is July 19.

It is to be noted that these exam dates are tentative and not final.

“Once the dates are finalized, the hall ticket download link will be activated on the course web page,” says the notification.

The CETs were originally scheduled to be conducted on April 30 but had to be postponed due to lockdown.

The state CET cell of Maharashtra will conducts common entrance tests (MAH CET 2020) for admissions into various courses in the state institutes.