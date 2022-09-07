MAH BHMCT CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Score Card

MAH BHMCT CET 2022 Result Declared

MAH BHMCT CET 2022 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT CET) result 2022 today, September 7. The candidates can check the MAH BHMCT CET result 2022 from the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. To check and download the MAH BHMCT CET score card, candidates need to log in with application number and date of birth.

The State CET Cell has conducted the entrance exam for BHMCT programme from August 5 to 18 in online mode. The exam is conducted for admission in the undergraduate hotel management programme for the academic year 2022-23. The MAH BHMCT CET score card will include details like candidate's name, roll number, parent's name, section wise category, marks secured, maximum marks and other details.

MAH BHMCT CET Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link ‘MAH BHMCT CET 2022 score card’ link

It will redirect you to the new page

Enter your login credentials like- application number and date of birth

The MAH BHMCT CET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the MAH BHMCT CET score card for further reference.

Direct Link: MAH BHMCT CET 2022 Result