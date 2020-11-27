Image credit: Shutterstock MAH BHMCT CET 2020 Result Announced, Here’s Direct Link

cetcell.mahacet.orgMAH BHMCT CET was conducted on October 10, 2020.

Vedant Umesh Kale, with a CET score of 71, topped the result, followed by Sharvay Shirish Nagaonkar (CET score of 69) and Ranvir Ratnakar Shinde (CET score of 68) in second and third place.

Steps To Check MAH BHMCT CET Result 2020

Maharashtra Hotel Management aspirants can check their results following the steps mentioned here

Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

From the left-hand panel, click on ‘MAH BHMCT CET 2020’

Click on the result link under the notification section

Download the PDF file and check result using name or roll number.

Check MAH BHMCT CET 2020 result here

Meanwhile, state CET cell, Maharashtra will announce MHT CET result for PCM and PCB groups by tomorrow, November 28.

MHT CET result 2020 for vocational courses will be announced on December 5, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said yesterday.