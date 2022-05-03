  • Home
MAH BEd CET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details

“Date of CET Form Filling Has Been Extended till June 22, 202,” the official notice reads.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 3, 2022 8:42 pm IST

The application deadline for MAH BEd CET 2022 is extended
Image credit: Stutterstock
New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra extended the deadline to apply for the Maharashtra BA/BSc, BEd Common Entrance Test or MAH CET 2022. The revised deadline for MAH BEd CET 2022 is now June 22, 2022. “Date of CET Form Filling Has Been Extended till June 22, 202,” the official notice reads.

MAH B.A./B.Sc, B.Ed. four years integrated course CET 2022 will be conducted on Thursday, 4 August, 2022 in multiple sessions. “If required in selected centres in the State of Maharashtra, the date is subject to change, if the Agency fails to acquire centres,” the website notice reads. The hall ticket for the MAH CET 2022 will be available on June 14, 2022 at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the MAH CET 2022 hall tickets, candidates have to submit the login credential on the website.

MHT CET 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.
  2. First, click on the registration button, enter the required information and register.
  3. Now, login and fill the application form.
  4. Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

The MAH CET 2022 comprises one paper with three sections. For the General Knowledge section, there will be 40 questions containing 40 marks. The Mental Ability section will be having 30 questions with 30 marks. The teaching Aptitude section will have 30 marks for 30 questions. The examination will be having Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with four options. There will be no negative marking. The medium of the exam will be Marathi and English. 90 minutes time will be allotted for the candidates to complete the exam.

“The time for the test is ninety (90 minutes); however, you may have to be at the venue for approximately three and half hours including the time required for logging in, collection of the Hall Ticket, going through instructions etc,” the information bulletin reads.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell

