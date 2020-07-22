"Magic Pen": Kerala MLA Introduces “Supportive System” For Online Learning

Muhammed Muhassin, an MLA who represents the Pattambi constituency, is a JNU alumnus

To help students who are attending online classes due to the COVID-19 crisis in understanding the concepts broadly, a Kerala legislator has introduced a “supportive system” called “Magic Pen”. Muhammed Muhassin, an MLA who represents the Pattambi constituency from Palakkad district, said the initiative, in cooperation with a local cable network, will also work as an online education enrichment programme.

The classes are prepared by educationists and experts from Pattambi and around.

“Online learning has become the most important part of whole educational activities these days due to the COVID-19 crisis. As we are going through various stages of lockdown, virtual classes are also relevant since children cant go to schools” Mr Muhassin, a JNU alumnus, said while inaugurating the programme.

He added that the Magic Pen initiative is not against or parallel to Kerala government’s First Bell online education programme, but it will be “supportive” and “enriching” in nature.

“Magic Pen initiative is for presenting the students with broader ideas than what has been taught in class rooms. Students will be introduced to new ideas whether its related to maths or litterature, and also to what their age demands,” said Mr Muhassin who is currently pursuing his PhD on 'Lifelong Learning'.

The initiative will have sessions on career options and talks by experts.

In the initial stage, there will be two classes in a week which will be increased to three classes later. On Mondays, classes will be held for 5,6 and 7 standard students while sessions for standards 8,9 and 10 will be done on Wednesdays.

Currently, the initiative is scheduled for the 2020-21 academic year.