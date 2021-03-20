Madras University UG, PG Results Announced
The University of Madras (UNoM) has declared the result for all the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes (except the first semester) at its official site, unom.ac.in. Students who have appeared in the UG, PG examinations can visit the official website and check their results.
Although the UNOM results have been declared by the Madras University for UG and PG courses, candidates accessing the results online might face technical problems. The server is down due to a heavy traffic load. Students are advised to keep checking the official site regularly.
Madras University UG, PG Result: How to check
Students can also follow the simple mentioned below to access their results:
Step 1: Go to official website of Madras University--results.unom.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, under the latest announcement section, click on the link that reads “UG / PG (Except First Semester) / Professional Degree Examination Results - April 2020 Supplementary / November 2020”
Step 3: A new window will open
Step 4: In the space provided, enter your roll number as mentioned on the admit card
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Upon successful login, Madras University result will be displayed on the computer screen
Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference