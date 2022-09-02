Madras University Result 2022 Out For April Exams; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Careers360 Madras University has declared the result for the April session examinations.

Madras University Result 2022: Madras University has declared the result for the April session examinations on September 1, 2022. Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to download their University of Madras (UNOM) results 2022. The official website to download the Madras University result 2022 in online mode is -- unom.ac.in.

Madras University Results 2022 Direct link

Madras University conducted the second, fourth and sixth semesters of the undergraduate and postgraduate exams in April 2022. The UNOM 2022 result scorecard will include the candidate's name, roll number, semester details, section details, subjects appeared, minimum marks required, marks secured, qualifying status and grade secured by the candidates.

The Madras University 2022 results for the June session exam are expected to be announced soon. The UNOM June 2022 session examination results will also be released on the official website.

Madras University Results 2022: Steps To Check