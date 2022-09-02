  • Home
  • Education
  • Madras University Result 2022 Out For April Exams; Direct Link Here

Madras University Result 2022 Out For April Exams; Direct Link Here

Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to download their University of Madras results 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 6:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

HC Stays Madras University Order Demanding Affiliation Fee
Madras University UG, PG Results Announced
University Of Madras Extends Last Date For Admission To Distance Programmes
Tamil Nadu: Governor Appoints VCs To University Of Madras, Jayalalithaa Fisheries Varsity
NEP Will Reorient India's Education System To Global Benchmarks: Jitendra Singh
DU Allows Colleges To Hire Teaching Staff Sans Regular Principal, Says Move In Students' Interest
Madras University Result 2022 Out For April Exams; Direct Link Here
Madras University has declared the result for the April session examinations.
Image credit: Careers360

Madras University Result 2022: Madras University has declared the result for the April session examinations on September 1, 2022. Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to download their University of Madras (UNOM) results 2022. The official website to download the Madras University result 2022 in online mode is -- unom.ac.in.

Madras University Results 2022 Direct link

Madras University conducted the second, fourth and sixth semesters of the undergraduate and postgraduate exams in April 2022. The UNOM 2022 result scorecard will include the candidate's name, roll number, semester details, section details, subjects appeared, minimum marks required, marks secured, qualifying status and grade secured by the candidates.

The Madras University 2022 results for the June session exam are expected to be announced soon. The UNOM June 2022 session examination results will also be released on the official website.

Madras University Results 2022: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website--unom.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the result link.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • Then click on the 'Get results'.
  • The Madras University 2022 result will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take the printout for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
Madras Universtiy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 (Out) Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in
Live | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 (Out) Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in
NEP Will Reorient India's Education System To Global Benchmarks: Jitendra Singh
NEP Will Reorient India's Education System To Global Benchmarks: Jitendra Singh
Decline In Young Population Since 2011 Causing Decline In Student Enrolment, Suggests NCERT Study
Decline In Young Population Since 2011 Causing Decline In Student Enrolment, Suggests NCERT Study
AILET 2023 Date Announced; Application Process To Begin On September 7
AILET 2023 Date Announced; Application Process To Begin On September 7
MAH CET Result 2022 For BPlanning Out; Here's How To Check
MAH CET Result 2022 For BPlanning Out; Here's How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................