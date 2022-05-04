  • Home
  • Education
  • Madras High Court Rejects Plea To Award Marks To Tamil Nadu Board Student

Madras High Court Rejects Plea To Award Marks To Tamil Nadu Board Student

Madras High Court has rejected a plea from a State Board student to strike down a GO issued in July 2021 by the Tamil Nadu government, which declared all the students to have passed without awarding the marks.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 4, 2022 8:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

New Delhi Municipal Council School For Adult Women To Be Upgraded Till Class 12
Heatwave: Revise School Timings Or Advance Summer Holidays, Demand Parents In Delhi
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: First Merit List Released At Kvsangathan.nic.in; Direct Link Here
Supreme Court Directs Lakshadweep Administration To Include Meat Products In Midday Meals For School Children
Congress Leader Urges PM Modi To Allow Hybrid Classes As Children Remain Unvaccinated Against C0VID-19
Haryana Government To Distribute Free Tablets To Students Of Classes 10 to 12 From May 5
Madras High Court Rejects Plea To Award Marks To Tamil Nadu Board Student
The Madras High Court rejected the plea to award marks to Tamil Nadu board student
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chennai:

The first bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a plea from a State Board student to strike down a GO issued in July 2021 by the Tamil Nadu government, which declared all the students to have passed without awarding the marks. The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to quash the GO while dismissing a writ appeal from Nakshatra Bind A K, represented by her mother Dhanya, recently.

Nakshatra, who studied in a Higher Secondary Matriculation school in Kolathur here, wanted to join a school in Kerala. As the school in that state insisted on furnishing the mark sheet of secondary class, she moved the High court here with a writ petition to quash the July 26, 2021 GO. But a single judge rejected it on January 19, this year.

Hence, the present writ appeal. Dismissing the appeal, the first bench observed that the contention of her counsel that the award of marks, as has been decided by the CBSE, cannot be accepted. The CBSE is a different examination Board and otherwise, their decision cannot mandate the Tamil Nadu government to change its policy decision and more specifically to award the marks without an examination which otherwise would not be appropriate.

It is not only Tamil Nadu but many states have taken a similar decision, to not to insist the students to appear in the examination during the course of COVID-19 pandemic and to be declared to have passed the examination without award of marks and consequently thereupon, marksheet was issued to declare them as passed without award of marks, the bench pointed out.

"The State of Tamil Nadu has taken the decision of similar nature and we do not find any illegality in the policy decision of the state government so as to cause interference in the impugned GO. Marks can be awarded in case of examination where performance of a student is assessed but cannot be in a case where no examination was conducted," the judges said.

In view of the above and finding no error in the judgment of the single judge, the writ appeal as also the writ petition are dismissed, the judges added. Meanwhile, the petitioner has moved the Kerala High Court, which passed an order in her favour with regard to her admission in a local school. The bench also rejected a plea from the counsel for the petitioner to grant permission to appeal in the Supreme Court, as there was no legal issue involved of such nature.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
madras high court Tamil Nadu Board

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Board Likely To Announce Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 In May; Over 90% Assessment Process Completed
West Bengal Board Likely To Announce Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 In May; Over 90% Assessment Process Completed
NIMCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check New Date, Eligibility Criteria
NIMCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check New Date, Eligibility Criteria
CISCE ICSE 10th Geography Paper Analysis 2022:
CISCE ICSE 10th Geography Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, Scoring Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
New Delhi Municipal Council School For Adult Women To Be Upgraded Till Class 12
New Delhi Municipal Council School For Adult Women To Be Upgraded Till Class 12
IIT Guwahati, ASSTC Join Hands To Train Officers On Drone Operation, Emerging Technology
IIT Guwahati, ASSTC Join Hands To Train Officers On Drone Operation, Emerging Technology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................