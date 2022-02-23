  • Home
  • Education
  • Madras High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking NCERT Pattern Of Education

Madras High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking NCERT Pattern Of Education

The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a PIL plea for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to introduce the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) pattern of education for State Board schools also.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 23, 2022 6:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel Offline Board Exams For Class 10, 12
Entrance Exam For RIMC Dehradun To Be Held In Chandigarh On June 4
'Release NEET UG 2022 Notification': Worried Medical Aspirants Request On Twitter
CBSE, CISCE Term 2, State Board Exams 2022 Not Cancelled: Here’s Supreme Court Verdict In Detail
"Cannot Become Norm": Supreme Court's 'No' To Cancel Offline Board Exams
Symbiosis Institute Of Design Declares SEED 2022 Result; Direct Link, How To Check
Madras High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking NCERT Pattern Of Education
Madras High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking NCERT pattern of education for state board schools
Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a PIL plea for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to introduce the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) pattern of education for State Board schools also.

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy rejected the plea, while dismissing a writ petition from J A Joseph, who claimed himself as the founder-president of J J Party, not yet registered by the Election Commission of India.

He prayed for a direction to the State educational authorities to adopt the NCERT syllabus from elementary to higher secondary in all government and government aided schools to enhance the education to meet all central and other state governments entrance, qualifying and employment exams, based on his representations.

He contended that the existing Samacheer Kalvi system did not help students clear competitive examinations such as the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) and Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

Dismissing the petition in limine (at the admission stage itself), the bench said that it was a policy decision to be taken by the Tamil Nadu government. It was the government and not the court, to decide the right kind of school syllabus. The petitioner, who claimed himself as the president of a yet-to-be registered political party, had not cited any provision of law which mandated that State governments follow only the NCERT syllabus, the bench added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
madras high court NCERT curriculum
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel Offline Board Exams For Class 10, 12
Live | CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel Offline Board Exams For Class 10, 12
Entrance Exam For RIMC Dehradun To Be Held In Chandigarh On June 4
Entrance Exam For RIMC Dehradun To Be Held In Chandigarh On June 4
'Release NEET UG 2022 Notification': Worried Medical Aspirants Request On Twitter
'Release NEET UG 2022 Notification': Worried Medical Aspirants Request On Twitter
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Appointment Of Professor In Jamia Millia Islamia
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Appointment Of Professor In Jamia Millia Islamia
Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore Sees 662 Offers For Its 513 Students Of 2020-22 Batch
Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore Sees 662 Offers For Its 513 Students Of 2020-22 Batch
.......................... Advertisement ..........................