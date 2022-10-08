Madras High Court Directs UGC To Consider Autonomous Status Of Institute

Image credit: File Photo Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to consider the application of Prince Shri Venkateshwara Padmavathy Engineering College, Ponmar, Chennai, for autonomous status "independently on its own merits" and input from the Anna University.

The judgement in the matter of the Anna University -vs- Mahendra Institute of Technology and another as confirmed by the Supreme Court should be borne in mind and accordingly the UGC could decide the application and pass final orders within two months from the date of receiving this order copy, the court said. The college had moved the High Court to quash the Anna University's order dated September 14, 2022, rejecting its plea for autonomous status citing that the institution does not meet the guidelines fixed by the university for awarding fresh autonomous status.

It sought a direction also to the UGC to consider its application dated August 29, 2022, in terms of conferment of autonomous status from the academic session 2022-2023 onwards. Holding that the petitioner -- Shree Venkateshwara Educational and Charitable Trust -- is also entitled to get the same relief, Justice R Suresh Kumar said the merits of the application certainly should be decided by the UGC.

The Anna University rejected the application citing enrolment of students and pass percentage in the last three years. "These two reasons, whether would stand in the way of the UGC to independently consider the application based on the other inputs supplied by the institution, is a question to be decided only by the UGC and not by the affiliating university -- Anna University," he said in the recent order.

Hence, without hesitation the court felt that UGC could independently decide the application dated March 12, 2021, submitted by the college on its own merits and in accordance with law. The UGC could take inputs from the university by way of a speaking order dated March 08, 2021, which includes the two reasons for the rejection, he said.

Justice Suresh Kumar directed the UGC to consider the applications for autonomous status for Shree Venkateshwara Educational and Charitable Trust, Gobichettipalayam, and V S B Educational Trust, Kangayem, Tiruppur district, administering V S B Engineering College, Karudayampalayam, Karur, on merit and in accordance with law by conducting inspection and pass orders thereon within 4 weeks from the date of receiving this order copy.

