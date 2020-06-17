  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhyamik Results To Be Declared Only When Situation Becomes Favourable: Bengal Education Minister

Madhyamik Results To Be Declared Only When Situation Becomes Favourable: Bengal Education Minister

The results of the class 10 West Bengal boards examinations will be published only when the situation becomes favourable, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 Expected On This Date
West Bengal 10th Result Update: ‘Yet To Decide On Date’, Says WBBSE Secretary
We Don't Have Any Such Update, Exams Are Taking Place Smoothly: West Bengal Board On Paper Leak Allegations
56.7% West Bengal Madhyamik Examinees Girls, Highest In Recent Years
WB Madhyamik Exam 2019: Invigilators Barred From Carrying Cellphones Inside Exam Halls
Financial Help To 14 West Bengal Madhyamik Achievers From Poor Families
Madhyamik Results To Be Declared Only When Situation Becomes Favourable: Bengal Education Minister
Class 10 results to be declared only when situation becomes favourable: Bengal Education Minister (file photo)
Kolkata:

The results of the class 10 West Bengal boards examinations will be published only when the situation becomes favourable, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

While preparations for timely publication of results are on, everything will depend on how the situation regarding coronavirus unfolds in the coming days, he told reporters on Tuesday.

"From handing over mark sheets to the candidates, beginning the admission process to colleges and higher secondary schools, there are lots of things to do. We have to evaluate if these things can be conducted as usual," the minister said.

"We will publish the results only when the situation turns favourable and the safety of students and others involved are ensured. We will not rush but we will be completing the process on time. There are lots of issues at stake," he said.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the class 10 or the Madhyamik examinations, had asked the head examiners to submit the evaluated answer scripts by the first week of June, a source had earlier said, adding that the results will be out by July 15.

However, the government extended the closure of schools till July-end.

An estimated 10,15,888 candidates appeared for this year's Madhyamik examinations, which were held in February.

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Madhyamik Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE COAP 2020: Round 2 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 18
GATE COAP 2020: Round 2 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 18
JEECUP 2020: Another Chance To Apply For UPJEE From June 17 To June 21
JEECUP 2020: Another Chance To Apply For UPJEE From June 17 To June 21
Telangana Board To Announce Inter Result Declaration Date, Time Today
Telangana Board To Announce Inter Result Declaration Date, Time Today
MHRD Invites Application For National Awards To Teachers 2020
MHRD Invites Application For National Awards To Teachers 2020
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2020 Date: Results Will Be Declared In July
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2020 Date: Results Will Be Declared In July
.......................... Advertisement ..........................