Madhya Pradesh To Reopen Schools After Further Assessment

Madhya Pradesh: Will Decide On Reopening Of Schools After Further Assessment, Says Shivraj Singh Chauhan

The Madhya Pradesh Government has not yet decided on the dates of reopening of schools in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 7:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

A decision on reopening of schools in the state will be taken after necessary assessments to ensure children’s safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at a press conference that schools cannot be opened now amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the state. “The decision to open schools will be taken only after further assessments in this regard are taken so that lives of children are not endangered,” the minister added.

Addressing the press conference, the minister said, health of the students are a priority to the state and have urged them to study being at home as per the time table provided by the state.

The Chief Minister also said that to ensure continuity in learning among the children between Class 1 and Class 8, a daily time table has been printed and made available so that students can use that and study at home till school reopens.

The minister said that teachers have delivered educational materials to more than 19 lakh children through more than 50,000 WhatsApp groups in the state. Mr Chouhan further added that the Madhya Pradesh Government has started a new radio programme for school children through All India Radio and Vanya radio operating in the state.

