Madhya Pradesh: Verify Documents For Admission Under RTE By July 1

Verify documents for admission under RTE by July 1: Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Government will allow the parents desiring their children to get admitted to schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act to verify the documents by July 1. The document verification can be done at the nearest Jan Shiksha Kendra, generally a Government school, an official statement said, adding that if not done, the application for admission will be rejected. The objective of RTE is to provide free and compulsory education for children between the age of six and 14 years.

For admission to schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, the documents that are required to be verified include Caste Certificate, Birth Certificate of the child, proof of residence and Aadhar Card.

The School Education Department took to Twitter to announce this. It said: “Director RSK Dhanaraju S said that the parents of the children whose applications have been made under RTE, take the original copy of the documents given in the application to the nearest public education center, which is usually a government high school or higher secondary school, for verification.”

संचालक RSK श्री धनराजू एस ने बताया कि RTE के तहत जिन बच्चों के आवेदन किये गए है, उनके अभिभावक आवेदन में दिए गए दस्तावेजों की मूल प्रति को निकट के जनशिक्षा केन्द्र, जो सामान्यतः शासकीय हाई स्कूल या हायर सेकेन्डरी स्कूल है, वहाँ ले जाकर सत्यापन करवा लें। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) June 26, 2021

The School Education Department this year has also launched a mobile application called RTE MP Mobile App for information on admission including private schools around them and the seats reserved in the schools. Details on eligibility, verification centre and verification officers are also provided on the mobile application. Parents can download the school application forms for applying for admission to the schools.