  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh: Verify Documents For Admission Under RTE By July 1

Madhya Pradesh: Verify Documents For Admission Under RTE By July 1

The document verification can be done at the nearest Jan Shiksha Kendra, generally a Government school, an official statement said, adding that if not done, the application for admission will be rejected.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 26, 2021 10:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Manish Sisodia Visits Government School In Delhi's Kohat Enclave To Inspect Development Work
Punjab Government Writes To Defence Ministry To Sanction Third Sainik School
Delhi Government Issues Circular For Teaching-Learning Activities In Its Schools Till They Reopen
CBSE Team Visits Kargil, Holds Maiden Talks With Stakeholders
Here's What Karnataka Government Said On School, College Reopening
Admissions For Entry-Level Classes In Delhi Government Schools To Begin From June 28: DoE
Madhya Pradesh: Verify Documents For Admission Under RTE By July 1
Verify documents for admission under RTE by July 1: Madhya Pradesh
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Government will allow the parents desiring their children to get admitted to schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act to verify the documents by July 1. The document verification can be done at the nearest Jan Shiksha Kendra, generally a Government school, an official statement said, adding that if not done, the application for admission will be rejected. The objective of RTE is to provide free and compulsory education for children between the age of six and 14 years.

For admission to schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, the documents that are required to be verified include Caste Certificate, Birth Certificate of the child, proof of residence and Aadhar Card.

The School Education Department took to Twitter to announce this. It said: “Director RSK Dhanaraju S said that the parents of the children whose applications have been made under RTE, take the original copy of the documents given in the application to the nearest public education center, which is usually a government high school or higher secondary school, for verification.”

The School Education Department this year has also launched a mobile application called RTE MP Mobile App for information on admission including private schools around them and the seats reserved in the schools. Details on eligibility, verification centre and verification officers are also provided on the mobile application. Parents can download the school application forms for applying for admission to the schools.

Click here for more Education News
Right To Education (RTE) Madhya Pradesh government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Clarify On Conduct Of NEET This Year, K Palaniswami Tells Government
Clarify On Conduct Of NEET This Year, K Palaniswami Tells Government
Manish Sisodia Visits Government School In Delhi's Kohat Enclave To Inspect Development Work
Manish Sisodia Visits Government School In Delhi's Kohat Enclave To Inspect Development Work
Pune University: No Examination Fees For Students Orphaned By Covid
Pune University: No Examination Fees For Students Orphaned By Covid
Punjab Government Writes To Defence Ministry To Sanction Third Sainik School
Punjab Government Writes To Defence Ministry To Sanction Third Sainik School
Delhi Government School Teachers To Provide Free Career Counselling To Class 12 Students
Delhi Government School Teachers To Provide Free Career Counselling To Class 12 Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................