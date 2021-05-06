Madhya Pradesh University Exams In June, July, In Open-Book Mode

Image credit: Shutterstock Practical exams will be held after the theory exams, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department said (representational)

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students in Madhya Pradesh will be held in June and July, in open-book format, the state's Higher Education Department said on May 4.

For UG final year and PG fourth semester students, exams will be held in June 2021, and results will be announced in July, the Higher Education Department said.

UG first and second year, and PG second semester final exams will be conducted in July. Results of these exams will be declared in August, it added.

The education department further said that practical exams for these students will be held after the theory exams.

Madhya Pradesh government earlier canceled offline exams for college, university students, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Amid increasing COVID cases, there will be open-book exams for final year students of UG and PG courses, just like it was during 1st and 2nd-year exams. There won't be any exam in college”, State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier said.

The MP government had also postponed board exams for Classes 10, 12 students.

The School Education Department is considering alternative ways for Class 10 and Class 12 exams and will announce a decision in this regard soon, an official statement said.

Class 1 to Class 8 students will be promoted to their next classes on the basis of class project and Class 9 and Class 11 students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the previous tests, the government had earlier announced.