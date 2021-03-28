Madhya Pradesh Universities To Hold Final-Year Undergraduate Exams Offline

Madhya Pradesh universities will be holding final-year UG exams offline

Madhya Pradesh universities will be holding their final-year examinations in the offline mode for all the undergraduate programmes. Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that examinations for final-year students will be held with physical attendance at the exams centres. The exams have been postponed to allow the universities to make required arrangements with respect to the COVID-19 precautions.

He further said that the examinations for the final year undergraduate and fourth semester postgraduate students will be held in May.

The state education minister said that “The final year and postgraduate--fourth-semester examinations will be held in May 2021 with physical attendance at the examination centres. The examinations for the first and second year and postgraduate second semester will be held in June 2021 through the open book system”.

Madhya Pradesh will be reopening its state schools from Classes 1 to 8 from April 1. The state education minister Inder Singh Parmer had earlier confirmed the second phase of reopening schools.

The students will have to get prior permission from their parents or guardians allowing them to attend the physical classes. In case more number of students agree to attend the classes, the schools will have to conduct the sessions in two shifts.

The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Department has also changed the dates for Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Now the Class 10 board exams will be from April 30 to May 19 and the Class 12 board exams will be from May 1 to May 21.