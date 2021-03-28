  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh Universities To Hold Final-Year Undergraduate Exams Offline

Madhya Pradesh Universities To Hold Final-Year Undergraduate Exams Offline

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that examinations for final-year students will be held with physical attendance at the exams centres. He further said that the examinations for the final year undergraduate and fourth semester postgraduate students will be held in May.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 28, 2021 2:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DUTA Organises Outreach Programme To Create Awareness About 12 Delhi Government-Funded DU Colleges
Registration Date For Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship Offered By IIMs Extended
IIIT Delhi Establishes Centre Of Excellence On Sustainable Mobility
Work On Three Medical Colleges In Uttarakhand To Start Soon: Chief Minister
IGNOU Introduces Course-Wise Registration Certification Scheme
New NEP Will Ensure Equality, Quality In Education Sector: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Hold Final-Year Undergraduate Exams Offline
Madhya Pradesh universities will be holding final-year UG exams offline
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh universities will be holding their final-year examinations in the offline mode for all the undergraduate programmes. Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that examinations for final-year students will be held with physical attendance at the exams centres. The exams have been postponed to allow the universities to make required arrangements with respect to the COVID-19 precautions.

He further said that the examinations for the final year undergraduate and fourth semester postgraduate students will be held in May.

The state education minister said that “The final year and postgraduate--fourth-semester examinations will be held in May 2021 with physical attendance at the examination centres. The examinations for the first and second year and postgraduate second semester will be held in June 2021 through the open book system”.

Madhya Pradesh will be reopening its state schools from Classes 1 to 8 from April 1. The state education minister Inder Singh Parmer had earlier confirmed the second phase of reopening schools.

The students will have to get prior permission from their parents or guardians allowing them to attend the physical classes. In case more number of students agree to attend the classes, the schools will have to conduct the sessions in two shifts.

The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Department has also changed the dates for Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Now the Class 10 board exams will be from April 30 to May 19 and the Class 12 board exams will be from May 1 to May 21.

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM
UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM
Maharashtra School Transforms Dead Tree Stump Into 6-Feet Pencil
Maharashtra School Transforms Dead Tree Stump Into 6-Feet Pencil
Fix Responsibility For Non-Establishment Of Model Schools In Jammu And Kashmir: CAG
Fix Responsibility For Non-Establishment Of Model Schools In Jammu And Kashmir: CAG
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Civil Engineering As Per Last Year’s Result
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Civil Engineering As Per Last Year’s Result
BSMEB Result 2021: Fauquania, Maulvi Exam Results Announced, Direct Links Here
BSMEB Result 2021: Fauquania, Maulvi Exam Results Announced, Direct Links Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................