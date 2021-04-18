  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh Universities To Conduct Open-Book Exams For UG, PG Students

Madhya Pradesh Universities To Conduct Open-Book Exams For UG, PG Students

Madhya Pradesh will be holding open-book exams for final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses studying at state universities and colleges.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 18, 2021 9:55 am IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Mumbai Announces PET Examination Results For MPhil, PhD Candidates
COVID-19: Delhi University Closes North Campus Examination Branch For Two Days
JNU Issues Strict COVID-19 Guidelines; Sports Stadium To Be Closed With Immediate Effect
IIM Indore Welcomes First Batch Of Executive Certificate Programme In Strategy, Leadership
BHU Postpones Law, Human Rights And Duties Education Research Entrance Test
Bangalore University Postpones Undergraduate, Postgraduate Semester Exams
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Conduct Open-Book Exams For UG, PG Students
MP universities to conduct ug, pg semester open-book exams
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh will be holding open-book exams for final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses studying at state universities and colleges. The government has taken this decision due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the state had announced open-book exams for first and second year students.

State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav told ANI that there won’t be any physical exams for colleges and universities and the state is expecting the normal routine to be followed in July.

“Amid increasing COVID cases, there will be open-book exams for final year students of UG and PG courses, just like it was during 1st and 2nd-year exams. There won't be any exam in college”, Mohan Yadav told ANI.

“We expect to continue with normal routine in July”, he added.

India has witnessed a single-day COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths on Saturday, as reported by PTI.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has already cancelled the final exams of Class 9 and Class 11 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.The students will now be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the tests held in the academic session.

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
University Of Mumbai Announces PET Examination Results For MPhil, PhD Candidates
University Of Mumbai Announces PET Examination Results For MPhil, PhD Candidates
Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Today
Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Today
Schools, Coaching Centres Closed In Leh Till April 30 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Schools, Coaching Centres Closed In Leh Till April 30 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
NIFT PG Admission 2021: Admit Card For Online Interview Released
NIFT PG Admission 2021: Admit Card For Online Interview Released
COVID-19: Delhi University Closes North Campus Examination Branch For Two Days
COVID-19: Delhi University Closes North Campus Examination Branch For Two Days
.......................... Advertisement ..........................