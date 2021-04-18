Madhya Pradesh Universities To Conduct Open-Book Exams For UG, PG Students

MP universities to conduct ug, pg semester open-book exams

Madhya Pradesh will be holding open-book exams for final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses studying at state universities and colleges. The government has taken this decision due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the state had announced open-book exams for first and second year students.

State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav told ANI that there won’t be any physical exams for colleges and universities and the state is expecting the normal routine to be followed in July.

“Amid increasing COVID cases, there will be open-book exams for final year students of UG and PG courses, just like it was during 1st and 2nd-year exams. There won't be any exam in college”, Mohan Yadav told ANI.

“We expect to continue with normal routine in July”, he added.

Madhya Pradesh: Amid increasing COVID cases, there will be open-book exams for final year students of UG & PG, just like it was during 1st & 2nd-year exams. There won't be any exam in college. We expect to continue with normal routine in July: Mohan Yadav, Higher Education Min pic.twitter.com/rXkuxW8sWb — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

India has witnessed a single-day COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths on Saturday, as reported by PTI.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has already cancelled the final exams of Class 9 and Class 11 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.The students will now be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the tests held in the academic session.