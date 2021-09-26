Madhya Pradesh degree college admission counselling list released

The Higher education department, Madhya Pradesh has released the counselling list for admission to undergraduate programmes at various colleges across the state. Students can visit the official website- epravesh.mponline.gov.in and check the counselling list by entering the asked login ID on the portal.

Students will be required to key in their applicant ID and date of birth to proceed with the counselling process. After checking the merit list students can select their preferred college by depositing the admission fees.

The Higher Education Department tweeted: “The list of college level counseling for admission in the first year of graduation has been released. After seeing the merit list issued by the colleges on their login id, students can get admission in the college by depositing the fees online.”

“The merit list will be issued by the colleges at 12:00 am daily for the vacant seats. The time for submission of online fee will be up to 11:00 am daily as per the list,” the department added.

“The same process is being ensured for postgraduate applicants as well. This process of CLC phase will continue till 30 September 2021,” it further said.

Madhya Pradesh Degree College Admission: Seat allotment procedure