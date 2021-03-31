  • Home
  • Education
  Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Sets Up Mini-School, Library On Scooter For Rural Children

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Sets Up Mini-School, Library On Scooter For Rural Children

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district has established a mini-school and library on his scooter district to teach students whose schools have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 4:57 pm IST

New Delhi:

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district has established a mini-school and library on his scooter to teach students whose schools have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sagar Chandra Shrivastava takes his scooter around the villages and he can be often seen teaching kids in his outdoor class under the shade of a tree.

Schools and colleges across the nation were closed in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever since the classes are being held in an online mode, however, most students from disadvantaged sections of society could not afford a smartphone to attend online classes.

"Most students here belong to poor families and don't have access to online education as they can't afford smartphones,” Mr Chandra said.

“We do not get network connectivity in many places. I used to download videos and show them on mobile and then I started teaching on the scooty on which there is a green board on one side and books on the other," Mr Chandra added.

Mr Chandra has bought five to teach students in his class and he also provides library books to students and they can keep it for two to three days. “Unavailability of mobile network is also a major problem in many areas. Keeping this in mind, I bought five smartphones that I give to students of my class. Students can keep the books of the library for 2-3 days,” Mr Chandra said.

Madhya Pradesh
