Madhya Pradesh Suspends Online Teaching In Schools Except For Classes 10, 12 Students

Madhya Pradesh suspends online teaching in schools

The Madhya Pradesh government will suspend online teaching for all the school students except those in Classes 10 and 12. The online classes will remain suspended from May 1 to May 31. The decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state that have affected both students and teachers and have caused mental stress.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has suspended the ‘online synchronous learning’ programme under which the state schools were conducting online classes for students since July 2020. Classes 10 and 12 students who will be appearing for board exams will continue attending the online classes.

It said in a notification that, “The present COVID-19 situation in the state has caused tension and stress among the students. Due to this, the online classes being held since July 30, 2020 will be suspended from May 1 to May 30 for all the students except those in Classes 10 and 12”.

प्रदेश के समस्त शासकीय एवं अशासकीय (CBSE, ICSE, माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल अथवा अन्य किसी बोर्ड से सम्बद्ध) शालाओं में कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं को छोडकर (जिनकी बोर्ड परीक्षाएँ होनी है ) शेष समस्त कक्षाएं दिनांक 1 मई, 2021 से 31 मई, 2021 तक ऑनलाईन संचालित नहीं होगी। pic.twitter.com/H5RuToz03N — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 27, 2021

It further said that, “All the government and private schools under CBSE, ICSE, state education board etc except for Classes 10 and 12 students who will be appearing for their board exams will not conduct any online classes”.

Earlier the state had announced early summer vacations for the school students studying in Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13.

Maharashtra cabinet had postponed the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held between April 30 and May 1. The MPBSE board exams 2021 were supposed to begin from April 30 for Class 10 and from May 1 for Class 12.