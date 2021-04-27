Madhya Pradesh Suspends Online Teaching In Schools Except For Classes 10, 12 Students

  • Home
The Madhya Pradesh government will suspend online teaching for all the school students except those in Classes 10 and 12. The online classes will remain suspended from May 1 to May 31.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 27, 2021 7:22 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh government will suspend online teaching for all the school students except those in Classes 10 and 12. The online classes will remain suspended from May 1 to May 31. The decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state that have affected both students and teachers and have caused mental stress.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has suspended the ‘online synchronous learning’ programme under which the state schools were conducting online classes for students since July 2020. Classes 10 and 12 students who will be appearing for board exams will continue attending the online classes.

It said in a notification that, “The present COVID-19 situation in the state has caused tension and stress among the students. Due to this, the online classes being held since July 30, 2020 will be suspended from May 1 to May 30 for all the students except those in Classes 10 and 12”.

It further said that, “All the government and private schools under CBSE, ICSE, state education board etc except for Classes 10 and 12 students who will be appearing for their board exams will not conduct any online classes”.

Earlier the state had announced early summer vacations for the school students studying in Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13.

Maharashtra cabinet had postponed the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held between April 30 and May 1. The MPBSE board exams 2021 were supposed to begin from April 30 for Class 10 and from May 1 for Class 12.

