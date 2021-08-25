Madhya Pradesh To Start Online Tracking System To Distribute Free Textbooks To School Students

  • Home
The online tracking system will be based on geo-tag technology and seeks to distribute Three Crore 55 Lakh books during the current academic year.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 25, 2021 8:16 pm IST

New Delhi:

In a bid to make the distribution of free textbooks to school students transparent and paperless, the Madhya Pradesh Government has started an online tracking system. The online tracking system will be based on geo-tag technology and seeks to distribute Three Crore 55 Lakh books during the current academic year.

The online geo-tagging system has been prepared in collaboration with National Informatics Centre (NIC). The online tracking system seeks to track books right from the Text Book Corporation where they are printed to distribution to the children at the school level.

Lauding the online tracking system, Director State Education Center Dhanaraju S said that Madhya Pradesh is probably the first state to have a completely transparent and online system of textbooks with Geo-Fence technology.

In this transparent and paperless system, Mr Dhanaraju added, arrangements for geo-tagging and packing have been kept at various levels. As soon as the book distribution challan is generated for the block from the depot of the Text Book Corporation, the block officer will receive an alert containing the number of the transport vehicle on the mobile app.

After receiving the books, the Block Officer will send the acknowledgment of the challan to the Text Book Corporation through the mobile app. The order number of the books for the block or school along with the subject-wise books received and the remaining number of books will be available on the mobile app.

