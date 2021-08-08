Madhya Pradesh: Special Exams For University, College Students In August-End

Madhya Pradesh give another opportunity to students who could not appear in exams

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has announced on Sunday that it will give another opportunity to those students who could not appear in the exams due to COVID-19. Those who were unable to appear for the open book exam conducted in June-July can sit for the special examination slated to be held in the last week of August, state higher education minister Mohan Yadav said adding that over 18 lakh regular and private candidates had participated in the open book exams.

The state government has also decided to hold board exams for Classes 10 and 12 students. Registration for the special exam can be done till August 10 on the MPONLINE portal. Those students who want to take the special exam do not need to submit any additional fee.

MP Board Class 10 special exam will be conducted between September 1 and September 25.

MP Board 10th result 2021 was announced on July 14 and all eligible students were declared pass.

As many as 3,56,582 students bagged the first division compared to 3,42,390 in 2020. The number of students with second and third division marks has also increased considerably from last year.

In Class 12 this year, a total of 6,60,682 students had registered for this year's board exams and results have been declared for 6,56,148 students. The result has been withheld for 3,549 students and canceled for 985 students.