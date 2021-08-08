  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh: Special Exams For University, College Students In August-End

Madhya Pradesh: Special Exams For University, College Students In August-End

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has announced on Sunday that it will give another opportunity to those students who could not appear in the exams due to COVID-19.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 8, 2021 12:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Opinion: Online MBA And The Difference It Is Likely To Make
6 Universities, 5 Medical Colleges Chosen To Set Up Sports Science, Medicine Departments: Minister
TS PGECET Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Today
Chhattisgarh: Schools To Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From Monday
R Selvam Thanks PM, Centre For 27% Reservation In AIQ For OBCs In Medical Education
Schools In Punjab Set To Reopen For All Classes From August 2: Minister
Madhya Pradesh: Special Exams For University, College Students In August-End
Madhya Pradesh give another opportunity to students who could not appear in exams
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has announced on Sunday that it will give another opportunity to those students who could not appear in the exams due to COVID-19. Those who were unable to appear for the open book exam conducted in June-July can sit for the special examination slated to be held in the last week of August, state higher education minister Mohan Yadav said adding that over 18 lakh regular and private candidates had participated in the open book exams.

The state government has also decided to hold board exams for Classes 10 and 12 students. Registration for the special exam can be done till August 10 on the MPONLINE portal. Those students who want to take the special exam do not need to submit any additional fee.

MP Board Class 10 special exam will be conducted between September 1 and September 25.

MP Board 10th result 2021 was announced on July 14 and all eligible students were declared pass.

As many as 3,56,582 students bagged the first division compared to 3,42,390 in 2020. The number of students with second and third division marks has also increased considerably from last year.

In Class 12 this year, a total of 6,60,682 students had registered for this year's board exams and results have been declared for 6,56,148 students. The result has been withheld for 3,549 students and canceled for 985 students.

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Changes Exam Centres For Class 6 Selection Test
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Changes Exam Centres For Class 6 Selection Test
IIM Sambalpur, Flipkart To Partner To Support Small Businesses, Artisans
IIM Sambalpur, Flipkart To Partner To Support Small Businesses, Artisans
96% DU Students Feel Fee Collection During Lockdown Unfair: AISA Survey
96% DU Students Feel Fee Collection During Lockdown Unfair: AISA Survey
CA Foundation Exam: ICAI Extends Registration Deadline For December 2021 Session
CA Foundation Exam: ICAI Extends Registration Deadline For December 2021 Session
Karnataka First State To Issue Order Implementing NEP-2020: Minister
Karnataka First State To Issue Order Implementing NEP-2020: Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................