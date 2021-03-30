Madhya Pradesh schools will remain closed till April 15 for students of classes 1 to 8

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to shut all government and private schools for the students of Class 1 to 8 till April 15, however, schools will remain open for the students of Classes 9 to 12 with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Students will be allowed to attend classes with consent from parents. Earlier, the state has announced the closure of all educational institutions till March 31, 2021.

The Madhya Pradesh government had reopened the schools for the students of Classes 9 to 12 on December 18, 2021. Students had to get parental permission to be allowed for the physical classes in schools.

Classes 10 and 12 are conducted regularly in all the schools on account of the upcoming board exams.

“In view of the present corona conditions, both online and offline classes will be conducted in all schools of the state. The attendance of students in the school will depend on the consent of parents, guardians. Parental consent once given by parents will be valid for the entire session," a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations read.

The department had asked schools to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, including proper sanitization, use of masks and maintaining social distancing.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Department has revised the dates for Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Class 10 board exams will now be held from April 30 to May 19 and the Class 12 board exams will be from May 1 to May 21. Earlier, the Class 10 exams were to end on May 15 and the Class 12 exams were to conclude on May 18.