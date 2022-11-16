Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Registration Begins; Test On January 8
The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has started the registrations for Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023.
The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has started the registrations for Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023. The selection test for admission to classes 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be conducted on January 8, 2023, at all district-level government EFA Higher Secondary Schools. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance test on the official website-- mpsos.nic.in till December 25, 2022.
The MPSOS has invited applications from children in the online mode. All students are exempt from paying any application fee. The Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 question paper will include objective-based multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The entrance test will be conducted in the subjects of Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science/Environmental Studies, the total marks of which will be 100.
पंजीकृत निर्माण श्रमिकों के बालक/बालिकाओं हेतु श्रमोदय विद्यालय चयन परीक्षा— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) November 15, 2022
➡️कक्षा 6वीं, 7वीं, 8वीं एवं 9वीं में प्रवेश हेतु चयन परीक्षा
➡️परीक्षा तिथि- 8 जनवरी 2023
➡️परीक्षा केंद्र - समस्त जिला स्तरीय शासकीय ईएफए हायर सेकेण्डरी स्कूल#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/KcKMoin9ME
Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023: Paper Pattern
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Maximum Marks
|Hindi
|15
|15
|English
|15
|15
|Mathematics
|15
|15
|Science
|15
|15
|Social Science/Environmental Studies
|15
|15
|Aptitude Test
|25
|25
|Total
|100
|100
MP Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023: Steps To Register
- Go to the official website-- mpsos.nic.in
- Click on the 'Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Registration' link
- Fill in the application form as instructed and submit it
- Download the confirmation page for further use.