Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Registration Begins; Test On January 8

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has started the registrations for Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 5:55 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has started the registrations for Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023. The selection test for admission to classes 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be conducted on January 8, 2023, at all district-level government EFA Higher Secondary Schools. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance test on the official website-- mpsos.nic.in till December 25, 2022.

The MPSOS has invited applications from children in the online mode. All students are exempt from paying any application fee. The Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 question paper will include objective-based multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The entrance test will be conducted in the subjects of Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science/Environmental Studies, the total marks of which will be 100.

Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023: Paper Pattern

SubjectNumber of QuestionsMaximum Marks
Hindi1515
English1515
Mathematics1515
Science1515
Social Science/Environmental Studies1515
Aptitude Test2525
Total100100

MP Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023: Steps To Register

  1. Go to the official website-- mpsos.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Registration' link
  3. Fill in the application form as instructed and submit it
  4. Download the confirmation page for further use.
