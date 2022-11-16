Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Registration Begins; Test On January 8

Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Registration Started

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has started the registrations for Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023. The selection test for admission to classes 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be conducted on January 8, 2023, at all district-level government EFA Higher Secondary Schools. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance test on the official website-- mpsos.nic.in till December 25, 2022.

The MPSOS has invited applications from children in the online mode. All students are exempt from paying any application fee. The Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 question paper will include objective-based multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The entrance test will be conducted in the subjects of Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science/Environmental Studies, the total marks of which will be 100.

पंजीकृत निर्माण श्रमिकों के बालक/बालिकाओं हेतु श्रमोदय विद्यालय चयन परीक्षा



➡️कक्षा 6वीं, 7वीं, 8वीं एवं 9वीं में प्रवेश हेतु चयन परीक्षा

➡️परीक्षा तिथि- 8 जनवरी 2023

➡️परीक्षा केंद्र - समस्त जिला स्तरीय शासकीय ईएफए हायर सेकेण्डरी स्कूल#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/KcKMoin9ME — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) November 15, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023: Paper Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Hindi 15 15 English 15 15 Mathematics 15 15 Science 15 15 Social Science/Environmental Studies 15 15 Aptitude Test 25 25 Total 100 100

MP Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023: Steps To Register