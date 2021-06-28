  • Home
MP School reopening news: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said schools in the state will not reopen on July 1, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department said on social media.

Updated: Jun 28, 2021

MP Schools will not reopen on July 1 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

School reopening in Madhya Pradesh: Schools in Madhya Pradesh will not open from July 1, the government decided on Monday. Recently, some media reports said the state government has geared up to resume physical teaching learning activities in July.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said schools in the state will not reopen on July 1, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department said on social media.

On Monday, Mr Chouhan met Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, and School Education Minister Indersingh Parmar to decide future strategies during COVID-19 in government and private educational institutions.

On June 23, a group of ministers met to discuss resumption of schools and colleges. However, it has now been decided that physical teaching learning activities will not resume from July 1.

Mr Chauhan today also announced the promotion criteria that the state education board will be using for Class 12 students.

“Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, according to the education department.

While most of the states are yet to decide on reopening of schools, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana have taken steps in this regard. In Telangana, Physical classes will resume on July 1.

The Karnataka government will reopen colleges and universities, after vaccinating teachers, staff members and eligible students.

Educational institutions in Bihar will reopen after July 6, reports The Hindu.

Availability of Covid vaccines for kids will pave the way for reopening schools, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria recently told PTI.

Underscoring that there has been a major loss in studies in the last one-and-half years on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AIIMS chief said, "Schools have to be reopened and vaccination can play an important role in that."

