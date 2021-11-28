Image credit: shutterstock.com The government has earlier decided to reopen schools for all classes with 100 per cent capacity

The schools for classes 1 to 12 in Madhya Pradesh will be operated with 50 per cent strength from Monday (November 29). The decision was taken following a Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today. According to the chief minister, the state governments has taken measures following reports that new variant of Covid-19, Omicron can act as super spreader.

"Though the cases of Covid-19 new variant have not been found in India yet, but we have taken some decisions for vigilance in Madhya Pradesh. Along with the guidelines of the central government, some additional precautions will be taken," CM Chouhan said.





The School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said along with the physical classes, online classes will be held as per schedule. "All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the conduct of physical classes," the minister said, as per tweet by School Education Department, MP. The minister also informed that half-yearly examinations in the schools will be conducted as per the earlier schedule. "Orders in this regard have been issued by the School Education Department," the tweet mentioned.

मंत्री श्री परमार ने बताया कि सभी विद्यालयों में अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएँ पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम अनुसार संचालित की जाएगी। इस संबंध में स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) November 28, 2021

The government has earlier decided to reopen schools for all classes with 100 per cent capacity. In the previous order, the state government had allowed reopening of schools with 50 per cent capacity for classes 1 to 5 and with 100 per cent capacity for Classes 8, 10 and 12.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates. MP Board Class 10 exams will begin on February 18 and Class 12 exams will start on February 17, 2022.