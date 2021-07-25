Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 11, 12

Madhya Pradesh to resume schools for Class 11, 12 students

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will resume offline classes from tomorrow, July 26, for students of Classes 11 and 12, and for Classes 9 and 10, schools will reopen from August 5. The classes in offline mode will be held in the school premises with 50 per cent attendance. Along with physical classes in offline mode, virtual classes will also continue to keep the teaching-learning process in momentum.

Classes, as per the standard operating procedures released by the Madhya Pradesh Government, will be held twice a week for students of Classes 11 and 12. While Class 11 students will attend schools on Tuesdays and Fridays, Class 12 students will attend on Mondays and Thursdays.

Student gatherings including in morning assemblies and swimming lessons will however not be permitted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As per reports, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has directed District Collectors and Chief Medical and Health Officers to inoculate teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges that come under the Department of Higher Education and School Education from July 26 to 31. For this, a vaccination campaign will also be held from 9 am to 5 pm on an appointed date by selecting colleges with facilities in the district headquarters and development blocks.

It will be ensured that the first and second dose of jabs against Covid is administered to teachers and employees of all government and non-government colleges and schools, including those of the Tribal Welfare Department.