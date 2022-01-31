  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen Tomorrow With 50 Per Cent Capacity

MP School Reopening News: The Madhya Pradesh government has allowed schools to reopen for physical classes from tomorrow, February 1, with 50 per cent capacity.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 5:35 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

School Reopening In MP: The Madhya Pradesh government has allowed schools to reopen for physical classes from tomorrow, February 1, with 50 per cent capacity. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given go ahead for reopening of schools after consultation with medical experts.

The announcement came days after the chief minister saying the decision on reopening schools would be taken after consultation with experts and review of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The state government had on January 14 ordered closure of schools and hostels for classes 1 to 12 till January 31 in the wake of a surge in Covid cases.

The CM, while reviewing the COVID-19 situation on Saturday, said cases were coming down, including major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

“Very few coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals. The decision on opening schools will be taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in other states...experts will be consulted. Schools will be opened only after full deliberation,” Mr Chouhan had said.

Madhya Pradesh is one among many states where schools will reopen on February 1. The other states include Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan and Haryana.

In Maharashtra’s Pune district too, schools, colleges will reopen tomorrow while in other parts of the states, educational institutions reopened last week.

In Karnataka’s Bengaluru and in Tripura, educational institutions reopened today.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced reopening of schools from February 3.

