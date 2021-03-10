Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 8 From April 1

Madhya Pradesh will be reopening its state schools from Classes 1 to 8 from April 1. The state education minister Inder Singh Parmer confirmed the second phase of reopening schools.

The students will have to get prior permission from their parents or guardians allowing them to attend the physical classes. In case more number of students agree to attend the classes, the schools will have to conduct the sessions in two shifts. This would help in maintaining social distancing inside the schools.

The school authorities have been asked to follow the COVID-19 protocol to ensure safety of students and teachers. This would include wearing face masks, providing sanitisers inside the building and maintaining social distancing.

The Madhya Pradesh government promoted the students of Class 1 to Class 8 to their next classes on the basis of class project.

Earlier the state had reopened schools for Classes 10 and 12 on December 18. It has also released the state board exams time-table as per which the Class 10 exams will begin from April 30, 2021 and the Class 12 exams will start from May 1, 2021.

The Mandhya Pradesh government had taken several initiatives to reduce the pressure on the students of Class 1 to Class 8. It had redesigned the syllabus for the 2020-21 session to minimise the load of the students. As part of it, 60 percent of the syllabus was taught in 'face-to-face' mode and the remaining 40 percent was be covered as home assignment and project work.