Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Open, Operate With 50% Capacity: Report

Image credit: Shutterstock In-person classes will continue with 50 per cent capacity in Madhya Pradesh schools.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will remain open following the Covid-19 guidelines. As per report, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the schools will continue to operate with 50 per cent capacity for all classes till the state government reviews the third wave of the COVID-19 in coming days.

The statement came after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a review meeting to assess the situation in the state and preparations to arrest the spike in coronavirus cases in the districts reporting over 75 per cent of the total daily cases, which include Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Gwalior, among others.

In view of the third wave of the pandemic, CM Chouhan meanwhile directed officials in the state secretariat and districts supervising the Covid protection management to ensure that daily Covid related data are collected, prepared and updated on a daily basis.

"Daily Covid cases are increasing fast in Madhya Pradesh. However, we are monitoring the situation carefully and further decisions on putting more restrictions will be taken according to the situation in the coming days,” CM Chouhan said.

Increasing number of cases in Bhopal, Indore and other districts is obviously a big concern for us, but the overall COVID situation in the state is under control. Schools with 50 per cent seating capacity will be allowed to continue till the next decision is taken after reviewing the situation," he added.

Madhya Pradesh logged 2,317 new Covid cases on Monday, pushing the number of active cases to 8,599, according to the health bulletin issued by the state government.