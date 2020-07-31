  • Home
"Education department will ensure that if the parents are not able to pay the fees of their child, their name is not removed from the school under any circumstances," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Education | Asian News International | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 3:03 pm IST | Source: ANI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday ordered all the government and private schools to remain closed till August 31 in the state amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also added that the private schools would not charge students anything other than the tuition fees.

"Education department will ensure that if the parents are not able to pay the fees of their child, their name is not removed from the school under any circumstances," CM Chouhan said.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued ''Unlock 3.0'' guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew) and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, Metros and cinema halls would continue to remain closed.

The ministry said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till August 31 and schools, colleges, coaching institutions and cinema halls will remain closed till the end of August.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 8,357 active cases as of July 30.

