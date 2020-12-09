Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 8 Till March 31: Education Minister

Madhya Pradesh schools to remain closed for Classes 1 to 8

Madhya Pradesh schools will remain closed for Classes 1 to 8 till March 31, 2021, School Education Minister, Indersingh Parmar announced today, December 9. Mr Parmar added that students will be promoted on the basis of class projects.

While addressing a meeting with officials of school associations, Mr Parmar informed them about changes in exam patterns. He said, “Class 5 and 8 examination will not be based on board exam pattern, while Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held as usual. Students of Class 9 and 11 can attend the school once or twice a week.”.

मंत्री श्री परमार ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के निर्देशानुसार स्कूलों में कक्षा-1 से 8वीं तक की कक्षाएँ 31 मार्च तक बंद रहेंगी, तथापि प्रोजेक्ट के आधार पर मूल्यांकन कर बच्चों को अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश दिया जायेगा। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) December 8, 2020

5वीं और 8वीं की बोर्ड पेटर्न पर आधारित परीक्षाएँ इस वर्ष आयोजित नहीं होंगी। कक्षा-10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाएँ ली जायेंगी, जिनकी कक्षाएँ शीघ्र प्रारंभ होंगी। कक्षा-9 और 11 के विद्यार्थियों को सप्ताह में एक या दो दिन स्कूल बुलाया जा सकेगा। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) December 8, 2020

The education minister also announced at the meeting that schools run by the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will get their Right To Education (RTE) funds as per their eligibility and will help the schools arrange for resources as per COVID-19 protocol. His team will also look into the reasons for delay in the payment.

He also allowed the private schools to submit the recognition fee in installments. “This year the fee for renewal of recognition is not being charged,” he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government said in a statement: “The state education ministry is taking such steps keeping in mind the difficulties posed due to COVID-19 for maintaining hygiene, and social distancing in the schools”.

The Right To Education (RTE) Act was passed in 2009 to support universal elementary education. The ASHA workers are appointed under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s National Rural Health Mission to tackle health-related issues faced by the marginalised sections of society.