Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 12:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Madhya Pradesh Schools To Open With Full Capacity; Government Issues Guidelines
Residential schools and hostels can also start with full capacity, the order said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

After a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for all classes with 100 per cent capacity.

In the previous order, the state government had allowed reopening of schools with 50 per cent capacity for classes 1 to 5 and with 100 per cent capacity for Classes 8, 10 and 12.

All schools can resume offline teaching learning activities with 100 per cent capacity for classes 1 to 12, the School Education Department said in the revised order.

Residential schools and hostels can also start with full capacity, the order said.

To attend schools and stay at hostels, parents’ consent will be mandatory, the School Education Department said.

Schools will decide on continuing online and digital education, the order said, adding that broadcast of study materials on Doordarshan and via WhatsApp groups will continue.

All school and hostel teachers, staff members must take both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the order said. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state and central government to control the spread of Covid infection must be followed by the schools, it said.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates. MP Board Class 10 exams will begin on February 18 and Class 12 exams will start on February 17, 2022.

