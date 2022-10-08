Madhya Pradesh Schools To Install Online Attendance Mechanism For Classes 1 To 12

MP will install e-attendance system for students of Classes 1 to 12

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department, in a bid to ensure proper attendance, will now install online mechanism for the students of Classes 1 to 12. The e-attendance mechanism seeks to monitor the attendance of the school students at the state, district and block level and keep a record of the absentees. This system seeks to ensure the average attendance of students increases and collect information on students with weak attendance and study the reasons and thereby provide a suitable solution.

The department has named this online system - Hajri-Online. A mobile application, as per an official statement, has been prepared to monitor the attendance of the students and teachers. The mobile application, the statement added, has been made in such a way that it can be used in places with low mobile network connectivity.

By identifying the schools with weak attendance, the regional officers of the Education Department with the help of local bodies can take efforts to increase attendance and improve education. On the basis of the attendance recorded with the help of the online attendance mechanism, the achievement level of quality education can also be analyzed and the distribution of mid-day meals can also be monitored.