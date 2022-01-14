Search
Madhya Pradesh Schools Closed Till January 31; Pre Board Exams In Take Home Mode

Apart from closure of schools, CM Chouhan also informed that the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 pre board exams 2022, scheduled to begin from January 20, will be held as per schedule.

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 14, 2022 2:07 pm IST
Source: Careers360
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Till January 31
New Delhi:

All government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed till January 31, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced today, January 14. The measures have been taken due to sudden rise in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, the chief minister said that all private and government schools from Classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in the state from January 15 to 31 and a review of the situation will be conducted at the end of it. Meanwhile, all learning activities and exams will be conducted in an online mode.

Earlier, the Chief Minister has said that the schools will continue to operate with 50 per cent capacity for all classes till the state government reviews the third wave of the COVID-19 in coming days.

Apart from closure of schools, CM Chouhan also informed that the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 pre board exams 2022, scheduled to begin from January 20, will be held as per schedule. However, the MP Board pre board exams will now be conducted as ‘Take Home Exam’ mode. Schools have been asked to make the necessary arrangements for the same.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,14,473 on Thursday with detection of 4,031 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,543 after three more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

