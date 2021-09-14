Madhya Pradesh School To Reopen From September 20; Check Guidelines Here

Madhya Pradesh school to reopen from September 20(Representational)

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has announced to reopen schools in the state from September 20. As per the official orders, Classes 1 to 5 will reopen with 50 per cent capacity, whereas Classes 8, 10, 12 will reopen with 100 per cent students in attendance. The board has also announced plans to reopen the hostels or residential schools for the students with 50 per cent capacity.

चलो एक बार फिर स्कूल चलें...



20 सितंबर 2021 से शालाओं में होगी पढ़ाई



प्रदेश में संचालित होंगे सभी आवासीय विद्यालय pic.twitter.com/fJPpTsoUVX — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) September 14, 2021

Through the official order, Madhya Pradesh School Education Department said that students will be allowed to attend the offline classes only after the permission of their parents. It is mandatory for all the schools to follow the COVID-19 protocol and ensure that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) declared by the government should be followed in the schools.

However, the official order has also made this clear that attendance for offline classes is not mandatory and students are supposed to attend the schools with the permission of their parents and their consent.

Online classes for the students will continue along with the offline classes and vaccination procedure will also ramp up in the state to minimise the risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools will be penalised if they will violate the COVID-19 protocols and any carelessness is evident from their end.

Prior to reopening the schools, consent of the District Disaster Management Committee will also be taken.

According to a news report by PTI, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said the academic year will begin from November 1.