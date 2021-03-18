  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Revises Board Exams Dates For Classes 10, 12

The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Department has changed the dates for Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Now the Class 10 board exams will be from April 30 to May 19 and the Class 12 board exams will be from May 1 to May 21.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 7:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

The students can access the new board exams website on mpbse.nic.in. Earlier the Class 10 board exams were to end on May 15 and the Class 12 board exams were ending on May 18.

The dates for four exams are being modified as per which Class 10 Mathematics paper will be on May 19.

Class 12 Biology exam will be on May 20, Class 12 Indian Music exam will be on May 11 and Class 12 Informatics Practices exam will be on May 21.

Class

Exam

Old Date

Revised Date

Class 10

Mathematics

May 15

May 19

Class 12

Biology

May 11

May 20

Class 12

Indian Music

May 18

May 11

Class 12

Informatics Practices

May 12

May 21


The MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode at the designated exam centres. Earlier the board officials had reduced the syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department also shared the revised date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 on its official Twitter handle.

Further due to COVID-19 situation, Madhya Pradesh Government will promote the students of Class 1 to Class 8 to their next classes on the basis of class project.

