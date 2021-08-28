Madhya Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Classes 6-12 In September

Mr Chouhan’s announcement of reopening schools in Madhya Pradesh came ahead of a planned protest by private schools

MP school reopening news 2021: All government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh will reopen on September 1 for Classes 6 to 12, with 50 per cent attendance on a day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced. Schools were reopened in July for Classes 9 to 12 and students of Classes 6 to 8 will visit their schools for the first time in months.

At least 45,000 private schools affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education were to stage sit-in protests across the state from September 2 to demand reopening of schools.

The Chief Minister said when schools reopen in Madhya Pradesh, it will be mandatory for students to bring consent from their parents in order to sit for offline classes.

School management and parents will have to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Mr Chouhan added.

प्रदेश में आगामी एक सितंबर से कक्षा 6 से 12 के सभी शासकीय और अशासकीय विद्यालय 50% विद्यार्थी क्षमता के साथ प्रतिदिन प्रारंभ हो सकेंगे।



इस व्यवस्था में अभिभावकों की सहमति अनिवार्य होगी। स्कूल प्रबंधन और अभिभावक इस दौरान #COVID19 प्रोटोकॉल का पालन अनिवार्य रूप से करें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 27, 2021

Talking to PTI, Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar had earlier this week said the government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 next month.

“But we are extra cautious to take a call on it in view of the pandemic," Mr Parmar told PTI.

The minister said after reopening schools for higher classes, the government will think about resuming offline classes for lower classes - Classes 1 to 5.

"First we have plans to reopen middle schools with limited students on specific days a week. We are thinking over it. After that we will think about resumption of classes for primary schools (Classes 1 to 5) with safeguards in place," the minister said.

When asked about the MP Private School Association's (MPPSA) demand of reopening schools for all classes immediately, Mr Parmar said the government was also thinking on those lines, but at the same time taking into consideration the coronavirus situation.