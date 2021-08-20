  • Home
Madhya Pradesh: Registration For UG Courses Begins Today

The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh, will commence the registration process for undergraduate college admission from today, August 20.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 20, 2021 1:15 pm IST

The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh, will commence the registration process for undergraduate college admission from today, August 20. All the students who have cleared Class 12 exams can visit the official website to register themselves. The registration is being carried out at MP Online portal-- epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

The registration window will remain open till August 25, 2021, therefore, all the candidates must fill the application forms in the due course of time. The payment link too will remain active till August 25.

MP UG Admission 2021: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the UG courses in the state colleges:

• Go to the official website of MP Online portal-- epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

• On the homepage, click on the link of the UG courses flashing on the main menu.

• Feed in the login credentials.

• Choose the programme and college as per your preference and fill in the other details.

• Now, click on the ‘submit’ button.

• If all the details are filled in, your application will be submitted.

• Candidates must download the confirmation page and take a print out of the same for further need.

