Madhya Pradesh Postpones Class 10, 12 Practical Exams Scheduled From May 20

MP Board defers Class 10, Class 12 practical exams, new dates later

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has deferred the Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations. Along with the practical exams for High School, or Class 10, and Higher Secondary, or Class 12, the practical exams for Higher Secondary Vocational Courses, Physical Education Training and Diploma in Pre-school Education (DPSE) exam have been postponed till further notice. The decision to postpone the practical exams has been taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The School Education Department took to Twitter to announce the postponement of MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams. It said: “Keeping in view the COVID-19 crisis and the Curfew (lock down) in the state till May 15, 2021, the practical examinations of the Board are postponed till further orders.”

“The dates for conducting the postponed practical examinations will be announced separately,” it added.

#Covid19 के संक्रमण को दृष्टिगत रखते हुये 15 मई 2021 तक प्रदेश में Corona Curfew (लॉक डाउन ) होने के कारण मण्डल की प्रायोगिक परीक्षायें आगामी आदेश तक स्थगित की जाती है। स्थगित प्रायोगिक परीक्षाओं के आयोजन संबंधी तिथियां पृथक से घोषित की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/YFvgwDSwhi — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) May 7, 2021

Earlier, on April 26, the board has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Classes 10 and 12 Madhya Pradesh Board exams were scheduled to be held from April 30 and May 1.

The board is also considering alternative ways for Class 10 and Class 12 exams and will announce any decision with respect to conducting the Class 10, 12 board exams soon, an official statement released in this regard said.

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has already cancelled the Class 9 and Class 11 exams. The students will now be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the revision test held in November 2020 and the half-yearly exams that were held in February this year.

As per an official statement, the final results of Classes 9 and 11 will be calculated on the basis of best of five subjects. Students who fail to secure 33 per cent marks in more than one subject, a maximum of 10 grace marks will also be provided. However, the grace marks will be given in more than one subject as well, if required. And for those students who are unable to obtain the minimum required marks will be provided an option to take the exams once the situation arising out of COVID-19 improves.