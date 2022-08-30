Madhya Pradesh: Over Two Lakh Students Enrol In CM Rise Schools

  • Home
A total of 2,40,818 students have so far enrolled in the 274 newly set up CM Rise Schools in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 6:02 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bhopal:

A total of 2,40,818 students have so far enrolled in the 274 newly set up CM Rise Schools in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday. The official quoting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this is a major achievement of the state government. The CM Rise Schools have been started from the academic session 2022-23 to provide quality education to children in the state. They have facilities at par with private institutions.

Chief Minister reviewed the state school education department's performance on Monday and expressed satisfaction over the response garnered by the CM Rise Schools. “Providing quality education, overall development and making students ready for the future is a big challenge. The state government, teachers and parents will take up this challenge with a team spirit,” the Chief Minister said on the occasion.

Mr Chouhan said he will himself write letters to teachers and parents of the students of CM Rise Schools to motivate them. During the meeting, officials informed that digital classrooms, well equipped libraries, laboratories and high standard facilities have been provided in the CM Rise Schools. For the operation of these schools, effective training has been imparted to selected teachers, school leaders, principals and vice principals.

Play-theme based paintings and boards informing about value-based education have been put up in these schools. MP School Education Minister (Independent Charge) Inder Singh Parmar, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, department's principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami and other senior officials attended the meeting.

