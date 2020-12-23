Madhya Pradesh organises online yoga event

Madhya Pradesh school education Minister Inder Singh attended the online Yoga competition and virtual prize distribution ceremony organised by Lakshmi Narain College of Technology (LNCT) to spread awareness regarding the benefits of yoga practice for students. Mr Inder Singh highlighted the benefits of yoga and encouraged students, parents and teachers to practice it on a daily basis. The manager of Yoga Association, Bhopal CJ Joyson also attended the event. The Yoga competition was held over two days on November 28 and 29.

The first position in the competition was bagged by Sinchar Nagar, St Raphael School, second position by Arpit Singh Tomar, St George School and third position by Kartik Agarwal, Sagar Public School. These three winners were given trophies, certificates and cash prizes while eight runner-ups were given certificates. Yoga gurus Ram Kishor Kelkar and Rahil Khan were also felicitated.

While addressing the students during the function, Mr Inder Singh said, “ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a dialogue to bring India's Yoga discipline to the world. Yoga has been recognized internationally today by his efforts and it is a matter of pride for us”.

“India’s ancient practice of Yoga has been accepted by people of various nations during the COVID-19 lockdown. This online Yoga competition has generated happiness and spirit among the students. We must focus on making our country as a world power through the medium of Yoga”, Mr Inder Singh added.

Several school students had participated in the virtual Yoga competition in which they sent recorded videos of them performing yoga postures.