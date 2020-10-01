Madhya Pradesh: Online Classes Begin In Government Colleges

Online classes have begun in Madhya Pradesh government colleges from today following the directive from the Higher Education Department. Over seven lakh students will attend the online classes. Seven senior officers have been asked to supervise the online classes while also checking on the classrooms on a random basis.

The principals have been instructed to ensure that at least one unit of each subject is completed in the month of October. The concerned subject's teacher will provide mobile numbers of regular students in order to help them in solving problems online by forming a group.

The professors attending the colleges will monitor the classes while being physically present, while the professors who are unable to attend the classes physically have been asked to manage the classes virtually. All the online links for the classes will also be provided to the Principal.

In the latest move, Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA, has released the Unlock 5 guidelines which advice reopening of schools and colleges in India from October 15, 2020. The decision to reopen schools and colleges has to be taken by the State Governments in consultation with the school and colleges after taking the COVID-19 situation into account.

However, the Ministry of Education has permitted reopening of Higher Educational Institutions or HEIs.