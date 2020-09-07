Madhya Pradesh: Online Class For Classes 9-12 Students From Today

  • Home
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will begin the academic session for Classes 9 to 12 through online mode from Monday, chairperson Radheshyam Julaniya said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 7, 2020 9:15 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will begin the academic session for Classes 9 to 12 through online mode from Monday, chairperson Radheshyam Julaniya said. The board will telecast audio-visual lessons on Doordarshan from 7am to 10am, and students and teachers will have to register through a mobile app called 'MASHIM' for access, an order from the board said.

"We are going ahead with online teaching for Class IX to XII from tomorrow," Mr Julaniya told PTI on Sunday evening. I

f a student does not have access to a mobile phone for registration, he or she can use the cellphone of an acquaintance or approach school or a kiosk centre, it said. In case a student is unable to access an assignment, it will be the responsibility of the principal to provide him with it, the order said.

As per a recent National Sample Survey, Household Social Consumption on Education in India, just 9.7 per cent rural and 55.4 per cent urban households in Madhya Pradesh have internet connection.

According to sources, the state government was averse to the Board's decision to start online classes unilaterally from Monday. "My order has the (school education) minister's approval," Mr Julaniya, however, said.

