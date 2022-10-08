Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com The round one seat allotment result will be announced on October 28

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has released the NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule. The online registration process will commence from October 12, and the candidates can apply online on the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in till October 20 for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme. ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2022: Know Which AIIMS Have Over 100 MBBS Seats

The Department of Medical Education will release the vacancies on October 17, the final vacancies following objections will be released on October 19. The state merit list will be released on October 19.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Register Online At Dme.mponline.gov.in

Visit the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in Click on NEET UG 2022 counselling window Enter the required details and upload necessary documents Pay fees and click on submit Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference.

The DME Madhya Pradesh will release the round one seat allotment result on October 28, the in person reporting at medical/ dental college will be held from October 29 to November 4.

The counselling process will be held for providing admission to candidates in various undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing.