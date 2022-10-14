  • Home
Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MP Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out At Dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: MD and MS aspirants who had registered against the NEET PG 2022 MP round-1 counselling can check their status at the official website -- dme.mponline.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 9:35 am IST

MP NEET PG round-1 seat allotment list out
New Delhi:

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released the state round-1 allotment list for admission to MD and MS seats. Medical aspirants who registered against NEET PG 2022 MP round 1 counselling can check their status at the official website -- dme.mponline.gov.in. NEET counselling for the state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

Candidates shortlisted in the state provisional allotment will have to report to the allotted college in person for document verifications and admission between October 14 and October 18. DME will allow the upgradation for the second round by admitted candidates through the candidate's login and the online resignation and cancellation of admission at the college level between October 14 and October 20.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the all-India quota NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 registrations and choice-filling window today, October 14. The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes starting today will end on October 16, 2022.

MCC will start the processing of seat allotment from October 17 to October 18. As per the counselling schedule, MCC will declare the NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 19. Candidates can report to the allotted institute from October 20 to 26, 2022.

