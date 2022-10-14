Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Document Verification Begins; List Of Documents Required

MP NEET PG counselling 2022 documents verification started today

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has started the document verification for MP NEET PG counselling 2022 today, October 14. Candidates shortlisted in MP NEET PG round-1 allotment result are required to report at the allotted colleges between October 14 and October 18, 2022 (6 pm). Aspirants must have to carry original documents and self-attested photocopies of original documents while reporting offline at the allotted college.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG allotment list can upgrade for second round or can cancel the admission at college level til October 20. DME Madhya Pradesh is conducting the NEET PG 2022 counselling for admission to MD and MS state quota seats. Earlier on October 13, DME released the NEET PG 2022 MP round 1 counselling allotment result on the official website -- dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required For Verification

Internship certificate

NEET PG/MDS 2022 admit card, registration slip

Other state domicile certificate (for candidates outside MP state)

MP domicile certificate

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)

Category certificate (Other than general)

Character certificate

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Medical Fitness certificate

Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important Dates