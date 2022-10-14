  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Document Verification Begins; List Of Documents Required

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Document Verification Begins; List Of Documents Required

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has started the document verification for MP NEET PG counselling 2022 today, October 14.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 3:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MP Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out At Dme.mponline.gov.in
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins For 50 Per Cent State Quota Seats
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today; Guidelines For Candidates
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates Out; Registration Begins Tomorrow
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-2: MCC Application For NRI Conversion Begins
Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Document Verification Begins; List Of Documents Required
MP NEET PG counselling 2022 documents verification started today
New Delhi:

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has started the document verification for MP NEET PG counselling 2022 today, October 14. Candidates shortlisted in MP NEET PG round-1 allotment result are required to report at the allotted colleges between October 14 and October 18, 2022 (6 pm). Aspirants must have to carry original documents and self-attested photocopies of original documents while reporting offline at the allotted college.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The candidates who are not satisfied with the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG allotment list can upgrade for second round or can cancel the admission at college level til October 20. DME Madhya Pradesh is conducting the NEET PG 2022 counselling for admission to MD and MS state quota seats. Earlier on October 13, DME released the NEET PG 2022 MP round 1 counselling allotment result on the official website -- dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required For Verification

  • Internship certificate
  • NEET PG/MDS 2022 admit card, registration slip
  • Other state domicile certificate (for candidates outside MP state)
  • MP domicile certificate
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)
  • Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)
  • Category certificate (Other than general)
  • Character certificate
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Medical Fitness certificate
  • Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

EventsDates
MP NEET PG 2022 merit list of registered candidates
October 4, 2022
Choice filling and choice locking for the first round
October 5 to 9, 2022 (12 midnight)
First round allotment result
October 13, 2022
Reporting at allotted college for documents verifications and admission
October 14 to 18, 2022 (6 pm)
Willingness for upgradation for the second round by admitted candidates
October 14 to 20, 2022 (12 midnight)
Online resignation or cancellation of admission at the college level
October 14 to 20, 2022 (7 pm)
Click here for more Education News
MP NEET Counselling NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment Result Today
OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment Result Today
Several Nations Approaching Us For Setting Up IITs In Their Countries: Dharmendra Pradhan
Several Nations Approaching Us For Setting Up IITs In Their Countries: Dharmendra Pradhan
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points
Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates
Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................