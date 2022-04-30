Madhya Pradesh MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana Registration 2022 Begins, Exam On June 20

Image credit: shutterstock.com MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana will be held on June 20

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana Registration 2022: The application process for the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022 begins. The Class 10, 12 students who have failed in the MP Board exam can apply for the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana scheme on the official website- mpsos.nic.in.

The online application process for the open school exam will be closed on May 15, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana Registration 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- mpsos.nic.in Click on Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana application process In the new window, click on the application process link for 10th and 12th Fill the application form and submit online Click on submit Download the application form, take a print out for further reference.

The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) Class 10 and 12 results was announced on Friday, April 29, The overall pass percentage in the MP board Class 10th was 59.54 per cent, while 72.72 per cent students cleared the Class 12 MP board exams. The MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 is available on the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.