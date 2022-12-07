Madhya Pradesh MPSOS 10th, 12th Time Table 2022 For December Exam Out; Check Dates

MPSOS time table 2022 for Class 10,12 December exam released

Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Bhopal has released the time table for Class 10 and 12 open school exam December time table 2022. The MPSOS official website-- mpsos.nic.in is hosting the Class 10, 12 open school exam time table 2022 for December session. According to MPSOS open school December 2022 Class 10 time table, the examinations will start on December 26, 2022, with Science paper and will end on January 6, 2023, with Urdu paper.

As per MPSOS Class 12 December exam time table, the exam will begin on December 26, 2022, with Hindi paper and will end on January 12, 2023, with Sanskrit paper. The MPSOS Class 10, 12 open school exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 2:15 pm. Students are required to carry the hard copy of the admit card at the centre. The MPSOS admit card can be downloaded from the official website.

MPSOS Open School Class 10, 12 Exam 2022: Direct Link

In addition to this, the MPSOS has also issued the time table for 'Ruk Jana Nahi' exam. The Madhya Pradesh Board Ruk Jana Nahi Class 10, 12 exam 2022 for December session will be conducted from December 26, 2022, to January 6, 2023. According to MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 2022 Class 10 time table, the examinations will begin on December 26, 2022, with Hindi paper and will end on January 3, 2023, with the paper of National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

As per MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Class 12 December exam time table, the exams will start on December 26, 2022, with the papers of Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science subjects and will end on January 6, 2023, with the paper of National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). Madhya Pradesh State Open School conducts the MPSOS exam twice a year, in June and December.