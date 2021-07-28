  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Board To Declare Class 12 Result Tomorrow

MP Board Result 2021: The board while announcing the MP Board Class 12 result date and time said that the Class 12 result will be announced at 12 noon tomorrow.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 5:08 pm IST

Madhya Pradesh Board To Declare Class 12 Result Tomorrow
MP board Class 12 result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Class 12 results of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be declared tomorrow, June 29. The board while announcing the MP Board Class 12 result date and time said that the Class 12 result will be announced at 12 noon tomorrow. The MP Board Class 12 Result 2021 will be available on official websites including mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Some private portals will also host the MPBSE Class 12 results.

The board had to cancel the Class 12 MPBSE exams in view of the Covid crisis. Originally scheduled to start from May 1, the Class 12th MP board exams were first postponed considering the spike in Covid cases in the second wave of coronavirus and then altogether cancelled.

While announcing the decision to cancel Class 12th MP board exams, the Chief Minister said: “The lives of the students are precious to us. We will worry about their careers later.”

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 students’ results will be declared on the basis of their performances in the best five subjects of Class 10. Students who have registered for the board exams MP Class 12th will be promoted on the basis of this evaluation method.

“Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, according to the department.

For students, unsatisfied with the MP Board Class 12th results obtained on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria and seeking an improvement in their scores, will also be allowed to appear in an exam when Covid situation normalises.

