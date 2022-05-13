  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Announces Class 5, 8 Results 2022; 90.01% Passed In 5th, 82.35% In 8th

Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Announces Class 5, 8 Results 2022; 90.01% Passed In 5th, 82.35% In 8th

MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: Over 15 lakh students who have appeared for the Class 5, 8 examinations can check the result on the official website- rskmp.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 13, 2022 3:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Soon: How To Check
MP Board Compartment Exam 2022: MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams Registration Begins Today
Madhya Pradesh MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana Registration 2022 Begins, Exam On June 20
MP Board 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
MP Board Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Announces Class 5, 8 Results 2022; 90.01% Passed In 5th, 82.35% In 8th
MPBSE Class 5, 8 results declared
Image credit: PTI File Photo

MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Friday, May 13 announced the results for Class 5, 8 examinations 2022. Over 15 lakh students who have appeared for the Class 5, 8 examinations can check the result on the official website- rskmp.in. The Class 5, 8 results 2022 was announced by the Principal Secretary of School Education Rashmi Arun Shami.

Latest:  Top Career Options after 12th based on your stream. Download Free!
Download Free: Best Courses After 12th Commerce, Arts and Science. Check Here
Don't Miss (After 12th): Browse Top 1600+ Colleges in Madhya Pradesh by Stream/city:  Click here
Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class for bright future . Download Here

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall to pass the Class 5, 8 exams. A total of 8.26 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exam, and 7.56 lakh candidates for Class 8 exam 2022 which was held between April 1 and 9.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Last month, the Madhya Pradesh Board announced the results for Class 10, 12. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 59.54 per cent, and a total of 72.72 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams successfully. Nancy Dubey became the topper in Class 10, and Pragati Mittal is the 12th topper. A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations.

Last year, the pass percentage for both the Class 10, 12 was 100 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
MPBSE result MPBSE results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP Board Results 2022 Live: MPBSE Declares Class 5, 8 Results; Official Website, Direct Link
Live | MP Board Results 2022 Live: MPBSE Declares Class 5, 8 Results; Official Website, Direct Link
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 English, Elements Of Business Papers End; Experts Analysis, Feedback
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 English, Elements Of Business Papers End; Experts Analysis, Feedback
Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Soon: How To Check
Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Soon: How To Check
Chhattisgarh Board To Announce CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow; Details Here
Chhattisgarh Board To Announce CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea To Postpone Exam, Says Would Affect Patient Care
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea To Postpone Exam, Says Would Affect Patient Care
.......................... Advertisement ..........................