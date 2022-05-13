Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Announces Class 5, 8 Results 2022; 90.01% Passed In 5th, 82.35% In 8th
MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: Over 15 lakh students who have appeared for the Class 5, 8 examinations can check the result on the official website- rskmp.in
MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Friday, May 13 announced the results for Class 5, 8 examinations 2022. Over 15 lakh students who have appeared for the Class 5, 8 examinations can check the result on the official website- rskmp.in. The Class 5, 8 results 2022 was announced by the Principal Secretary of School Education Rashmi Arun Shami.
The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall to pass the Class 5, 8 exams. A total of 8.26 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exam, and 7.56 lakh candidates for Class 8 exam 2022 which was held between April 1 and 9.
Last month, the Madhya Pradesh Board announced the results for Class 10, 12. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 59.54 per cent, and a total of 72.72 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams successfully. Nancy Dubey became the topper in Class 10, and Pragati Mittal is the 12th topper. A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations.
Last year, the pass percentage for both the Class 10, 12 was 100 per cent.